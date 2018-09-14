RIVER BEND, NC - SEPTEMBER 13: The Trent River (background) overflows its banks and floods a neighborhood during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in River Bend, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(CBS) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says Florence is “wreaking havoc” in parts of his state and he’s concerned “whole communities” could be wiped away.

Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina at about 7:15 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said. The storm weakened slightly to a strong Category 1 storm late Thursday and had 90 mph sustained winds Friday.

Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds were occurring along the North Carolina coast. “Catastrophic” freshwater flooding is expected over portions of the Carolinas.

Florence is expected to move further inland across southeastern North Carolina and eastern South Carolina Friday and Saturday. The storm will move generally northward across the western Carolinas and the central Appalachian Mountains early next week.

Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 70 miles from the storm’s center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles, the hurricane center said at 11 a.m.

About 20,000 people checked into 157 shelters in North Carolina. There were 400 residents at shelters in Virginia, where the forecast was less dire.

At least 525,000 homes and businesses were without power, mostly in North Carolina and nearly 1,500 flights have been canceled through Saturday.

1.7 million people are under mandatory and voluntary evacuations orders, and more than 10 million people live in places under storm watches or warnings.

Feds suspend immigration arrests Homeland Security officials say they won’t do any active enforcement during evacuations or in shelters during Hurricane Florence, and that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers are focused on the preservation of life and safety. The Trump administration has stepped up arrests of people living in the country illegally, but during this storm they say they won’t enforce immigration laws unless there’s a serious public safety threat. Immigration officers have been dispatched to help with response and recovery as Florence lashes North and South Carolina with life-threatening winds, rain and floods. Jeff Byard of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says saving lives is the priority, and anyone fearing for their safety should call 911 for help. Federal officials say they don’t want people to fear going to shelters.

The center of Hurricane Florence is hovering inland near Cape Fear, North Carolina. It remains a Category 1 hurricane with top sustained winds of 80 mph, but stronger wind gusts have been reported.

Florence was centered about 20 miles southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina, and about 55 miles east-northeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. advisory. It was crawling west-southwest at 3 mph, lifting huge amounts of ocean moisture and dumping it far from the coast.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles.

150 residents stranded in New Bern

New Bern, North Carolina, is one of the areas hit hardest by Florence. About 150 people are waiting to be rescued after more than 10 feet of powerful storm surge flooded the small city. A mandatory evacuation order was issued for the area earlier this week.

Police said 150-200 residents have already been rescued in New Bern and 150 or more people are awaiting rescue, CBS News’ Kris Van Cleave reports. Water levels are expected to rise further Friday during high tide.

Winds bent trees toward the ground and raindrops flew sideways as Florence moved in for an extended stay, with enough of its killer winds swirling overseas to maintain its power. Forecasters said the onslaught could last for days, leaving a wide area under water from both heavy downpours and rising seas.

The National Hurricane Center said a gauge in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, reported 6.3 feet of inundation. Emerald Isle is about 84 miles north of Wilmington, North Carolina.

And about 46 miles farther up the waterfront, in New Bern, two FEMA teams were working on swift-water rescues and more were on the way.

The worst of the storm’s fury had yet to reach coastal South Carolina, where emergency managers said people could still leave flood-prone areas.

“There is still time, but not a lot of time,” said Derrec Becker of the South Carolina Department of Emergency Management. North Carolina corrections officials said more than 3,000 people were relocated from adult prisons and juvenile centers in the path of Florence, and more than 300 county prisoners were transferred to state facilities. Officials said some 1.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia were warned to evacuate, but it’s unclear how many did. The homes of about 10 million were under watches or warnings for the hurricane or tropical storm conditions. Coastal towns in the Carolinas were largely empty, and schools and businesses closed as far south as Georgia. Forecasters said conditions will continue to deteriorate as the storm makes its way slowly inland. Its surge could cover all but a sliver of the Carolina coast under as much as 11 feet of ocean water, and days of downpours could unload more than 3 feet of rain, touching off severe flooding. Forecasters said that given the storm’s size and sluggish track, it could cause epic damage akin to what the Houston area saw during Hurricane Harvey just over a year ago, with floodwaters swamping homes and businesses and washing over industrial waste sites and hog-manure ponds. The hurricane was seen as a major test for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which was heavily criticized as slow and unprepared for Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico last year.

Power outages along the coast At least 490,000 homes and businesses were without power, mostly in North Carolina, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks the nation’s electrical grid. The numbers are expected to soar as the storm’s winds and torrential rains sweep over more land. Duke anticipates 1 million to 3 million of their 4 million customers in the Carolinas will lose power from Florence. Hurricane Florence could inflict the hardest hurricane punch North Carolina has seen in more than 60 years. In 1954, the state was hit by a Category 4 storm, Hurricane Hazel. “Hazel stands as a benchmark storm in North Carolina’s history,” said Jay Barnes, author of books on the hurricane histories of both North Carolina and Florida. “We had a tremendous amount of destruction all across the state.”

“The worst of the storm is not yet here but these are early warnings of the days to come,” Cooper says Hurricane Florence already has inundated coastal streets with ocean water and left tens of thousands without power, and forecasters say conditions will only worsen as the hulking storm slogs inland. Screaming winds bent trees toward the ground and raindrops flew sideways as Florence’s leading edge whipped the Carolina coast Thursday to begin an onslaught that could last for days, leaving a wide area under water from both heavy downpours and rising seas. The storm’s intensity diminished as it neared land, with winds dropping to around 90 mph by nightfall. But that, combined with the storm’s slowing forward movement and heavy rains, had Gov. Roy Cooper warning of an impending disaster. “The worst of the storm is not yet here but these are early warnings of the days to come,” he said. “Surviving this storm will be a test of endurance, teamwork, common sense and patience.” Cooper requested additional federal disaster assistance in anticipation of what his office called “historic major damage” across the state. More than 80,000 people were already without power as the storm began buffeting the coast, and more than 12,000 were in shelters. Another 400 people were in shelters in Virginia, where forecasts were less dire.Prisoners were affected, too. North Carolina corrections officials said more than 3,000 people were relocated from adult prisons and juvenile centers in the path of Florence, and more than 300 county prisoners were transferred to state facilities. Officials said some 1.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia were warned to evacuate, but it’s unclear how many did. The homes of about 10 million were under watches or warnings for the hurricane or tropical storm conditions. Spanish moss waved in the trees as the winds picked up in Wilmington, and floating docks bounced atop swells at Morehead City. Ocean water flowed between homes and on to streets on the Outer Banks; waves crashed against wooden fishing piers. Coastal towns in the Carolinas were largely empty, and schools and businesses closed as far south as Georgia.

Hurricane Florence watches, warnings & evacuations A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for: South Santee River South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Edisto Beach, South Carolina to South Santee River, South Carolina A Hurricane Warning is in effect for: South Santee River, South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds A Hurricane Watch is in effect for: Edisto Beach, South Carolina to South Santee River, South Carolina A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for: North of Duck, North Carolina to Cape Charles Light, Virginia

Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort

Edisto Beach, South Carolina to South Santee River, South Carolina