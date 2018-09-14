  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A man has been arrested in connection with a serious threat alert sent out to all University of Colorado Boulder students early Friday morning.

The alert was sent out to all students and read, “Serious threat on campus, stay in your rooms. Run, hide, fight.”

cu campus intruder 3 cu bldr police tweet copy Man Arrested After Threat Alert Sent Out To CU Students

Jack Taft (credit: CU Boulder Police)

Police say there was a man with a small knife in the Farrand Residence Hall about 4 a.m.

The man ended up leaving campus and no one was hurt.

Police identified the man as Jack Taft and arrested him about noon Friday. He faces trespassing charges.

