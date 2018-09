LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s probably what some would consider commonplace in Colorado, a steer running alongside traffic on the interstate. But really, it’s not something we see very often!

On Friday, a steer escaped a livestock auction and was seen running down Interstate 25 near Fort Collins.

The video was taken near the Highway 14 exit.

Workers from the auction were able to track down the steer and capture it before the animal or any drivers were hurt.