KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4) – Mandatory evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon for some living near the Silver Creek Fire burning near Kremmling in Grand County.

The wildfire flared up again on Friday. Firefighters say it is now nearly twice as big as it was last month.

Officials said the fire jumped established containment lines Wednesday and moved to within about 5 miles of Highway 40.

The increase in fire activity along with a change of winds, is forcing evacuations for all of Old Park and Gore Lakes. No vehicles will be allowed in until further notice.

Authorities urge everyone who is in the evacuation zone to collect important documents, medications and pets and leave immediately.

The Kremmling Fairgrounds is taking in larger vehicles and trailers and will be able to accept a small number of animals. Those bringing animals to the fairgrounds are asked to enter on 10th and railroad (SW corner) due to the Type 2 team equipment moving in.

So far this fire’s burned more than 9,400 acres. It is 53 percent contained.

A warning about smoke was sent out in neighboring Grand County because of the fire.

“The Silver Creek Fire has intensified and is producing heavy smoke in western Grand County. Rural areas north of Kremmling will be most affected, and with active fire activity expected today we are anticipating smoke impacts through at least Friday morning,” the Grand County Sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.