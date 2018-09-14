JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s office conducted a last minute review of the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge which could have delayed its opening.

After the late review on Friday afternoon, just hours before it was set to open to the public on Saturday, Zinke’s office decided to allow the refuge to open as planned.

Trails at the new Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge officially open to the public Saturday in Jefferson County.

CBS4 reported last week, one trail head is already open.

The superfund site has been off limits for years. It was once a government facility to build parts for nuclear weapons during the Cold War.

Environmentalists sued to stop the trails from opening, saying they are unsafe.

Officials say the land is clean and safe for hikers and bikers to enjoy.