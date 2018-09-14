  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Berthoud Pass, Fall Color Guide, Guanella Pass, Kenosha Pass, Northern Mountains, Rabbit Ears Pass

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – This is the weekend to head to Colorado’s high country if you’re looking for amazing views of the fall color.

In fact it may be hard to find a cloud in the sky at times as a September heat wave continues to grip the state.

prism fall colors Hit The Mountains This Weekend For Picture Perfect Fall Color

There are reports of fall color from Silverton in the southwest all the way to Rocky Mountain National Park in the northern part of the state.

youreport45 Hit The Mountains This Weekend For Picture Perfect Fall Color

The hottest locations appear to be in the northern and central mountains, along and north of Interstate 70, where the color has peaked early in elevations between 9,000 and 11,000 feet.

youreport5 Hit The Mountains This Weekend For Picture Perfect Fall Color

Be sure to share your best pictures with us this weekend either online or via social media.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s