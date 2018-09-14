By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – This is the weekend to head to Colorado’s high country if you’re looking for amazing views of the fall color.

In fact it may be hard to find a cloud in the sky at times as a September heat wave continues to grip the state.

There are reports of fall color from Silverton in the southwest all the way to Rocky Mountain National Park in the northern part of the state.

The hottest locations appear to be in the northern and central mountains, along and north of Interstate 70, where the color has peaked early in elevations between 9,000 and 11,000 feet.

Be sure to share your best pictures with us this weekend either online or via social media.

Looks like it's going to be a road trip weekend! @KOANewsRadio https://t.co/qXIkQtJUdp — John Morrissey (@KOAJetcopter) September 14, 2018

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.