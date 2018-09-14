LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A Loveland woman is facing charges for allegedly scamming people with a fake GoFundMe account and pretending that she was suffering from a serious illness.

Deputies arrested Kristin Ashley Eagle on Friday and booked into the Larimer County Jail on a $10,000 bond for the following allegations: theft, felony identity theft, felony charitable fraud, unauthorized use of financial transaction device and felony forgery.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, a man contacted investigators in July 2017. He believed that he and others were being scammed by Eagle.

During the investigation it was revealed that Eagle told friends and acquaintances that she had multiple serious medical conditions resulting in unpaid medical bills.

Several community members decided to help Eagle by giving her money, organizing fundraising events and creating GoFundMe accounts.

Nearly $20,000 was given to Eagle to help with her medical and other expenses.

Investigators also learned that Eagle used her serious medical conditions as a ploy to gain access to others bank accounts to manage. Instead she allegedly moved and spent money from those accounts without permission.

Eagle has been accused of taking more than $100,000 from the accounts.

Investigators say Eagle is not suffering from any of the medical conditions she claimed and did not need the money for medical treatments or bills.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is aware of Eagle’s fraudulent acts dating back to 2015.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of fraud by Eagle is urged to contact investigator Jacki Hurley at 970-498-5166.