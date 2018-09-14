By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for more of the same weather statewide as we move into the weekend.

Hot and dry conditions with record level heat will stick with us right through Sunday.

This is the perfect weekend to head into the high country and look at the fall color which is currently peaking in the northern and central mountains.

Meanwhile it’s a totally different story in North and South Carolina as heavy rain and wind will batter the region today.

Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach at 5:15 am (7:15 am on the east coast) with 90 mph winds.

Early next week we anticipate some cooler air to finally make an appearance with highs falling back a few degrees but still staying above normal for this time of year.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.