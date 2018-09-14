BASALT, Colo. (CBS4)– The shooting range where a devastating wildfire started this summer will reopen to the public on Saturday.

The two suspects accused of starting the Lake Christine Fire appeared in court last month.

Investigators say Richard Miller and Allison Marcus used illegal tracer rounds which sparked the fire at the Basalt Public Shooting Range on July 3.

The Lake Christine Fire destroyed three homes and forced hundreds of families to evacuate.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife manages the shooting range. The agency says that a controlled, safe shooting range is better than people shooting somewhere else where it is not sanctioned.

CPW plans to remove excess vegetation and put in fire extinguishers in hopes of preventing any future fires.

