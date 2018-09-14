  • CBS4On Air

Allison Marcus, Basalt, Basalt Public Shooting Range, Colorado Wildfires, Lake Christine Fire, Richard Miller, Wildfires

BASALT, Colo. (CBS4)– The shooting range where a devastating wildfire started this summer will reopen to the public on Saturday.

lake christine suspects Shooting Range Where Lake Christine Fire Started Reopens To Public Saturday

Allison Marcus and Richard Miller (credit: CBS)

The two suspects accused of starting the Lake Christine Fire appeared in court last month.

Investigators say Richard Miller and Allison Marcus used illegal tracer rounds which sparked the fire at the Basalt Public Shooting Range on July 3.

lake christine fire 10pkg transfer frame 210 Shooting Range Where Lake Christine Fire Started Reopens To Public Saturday

(credit: CBS)

The Lake Christine Fire destroyed three homes and forced hundreds of families to evacuate.

lake christine fire credit inciweb Shooting Range Where Lake Christine Fire Started Reopens To Public Saturday

Smoke from the Lake Christine Fire near Basalt Mountain and Ranch. (credit: InciWeb)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife manages the shooting range. The agency says that a controlled, safe shooting range is better than people shooting somewhere else where it is not sanctioned.

CPW plans to remove excess vegetation and put in fire extinguishers in hopes of preventing any future fires.

