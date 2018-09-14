  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    7:00 PMSunday's Best: Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning
    8:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:A Precious Child, Local TV, Stevens Elementary School, The HUB, Wheat Ridge
(credit: CBS)

By Joel Hillan

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The HUB at Stevens Elementary School has been closed this summer for an upgrade.

On Friday, it reopened and while it’s bigger and better than ever before, the mission remains the same: helping kids and families in the community.

precious child boutique 6pkg frame 1474 The HUB Reopens After Closure, Community Rejoices

(credit: CBS)

“Oh my goodness the HUB, I love the HUB!”

Maria Lucero is a grandmother of six, she has been using the HUB to help provide necessities for her family for several years.

precious child boutique 6pkg frame 2318 The HUB Reopens After Closure, Community Rejoices

Maria Lucero (credit: CBS)

“Anything we needed, information, rent, our utilities anything we need, they were there.”

Social Emotional Learning Specialist Melissa Hoza was part of the team that created the HUB.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“I think we just shed empathy here at the HUB,” said Hoza. “Every family that walks through those doors come here for a purpose and they just need some support and they can be from any walk of life.”

precious child boutique 6pkg frame 826 The HUB Reopens After Closure, Community Rejoices

(credit: CBS)

With a $0 operating budget, the HUB runs off donations from groups like Broomfield-based nonprofit, A Precious Child.

“Any person that walks into this room is not going to feel that they’re given a hand out, they’re going to feel empowered and excited to be here and really excited to provide for their family even it means taking things for their family free of charge,” said Brittany Polinski with A Precious Child.

precious child boutique 6pkg frame 540 The HUB Reopens After Closure, Community Rejoices

(credit: CBS)

“Don’t ever think of it as a handout because it’s really a great opportunity to get in and talk to them and see what’s out there for people, there’s more out there, you just have to ask,” said Lucero who is grateful for this space and what the program has meant for her

She is also hopeful others in need will have the courage to reach out.

“Very thankful and very grateful that people do have an opportunity to seek help they’re there, you just have to ask and be thankful.”

precious child boutique 6pkg frame 2555 The HUB Reopens After Closure, Community Rejoices

(credit: CBS)

Donations to the HUB are being accepted and can help children at any of the 32 boutique locations.

LINK: A Precious Child

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s