By Joel Hillan

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The HUB at Stevens Elementary School has been closed this summer for an upgrade.

On Friday, it reopened and while it’s bigger and better than ever before, the mission remains the same: helping kids and families in the community.

“Oh my goodness the HUB, I love the HUB!”

Maria Lucero is a grandmother of six, she has been using the HUB to help provide necessities for her family for several years.

“Anything we needed, information, rent, our utilities anything we need, they were there.”

Social Emotional Learning Specialist Melissa Hoza was part of the team that created the HUB.

“I think we just shed empathy here at the HUB,” said Hoza. “Every family that walks through those doors come here for a purpose and they just need some support and they can be from any walk of life.”

With a $0 operating budget, the HUB runs off donations from groups like Broomfield-based nonprofit, A Precious Child.

“Any person that walks into this room is not going to feel that they’re given a hand out, they’re going to feel empowered and excited to be here and really excited to provide for their family even it means taking things for their family free of charge,” said Brittany Polinski with A Precious Child.

“Don’t ever think of it as a handout because it’s really a great opportunity to get in and talk to them and see what’s out there for people, there’s more out there, you just have to ask,” said Lucero who is grateful for this space and what the program has meant for her

She is also hopeful others in need will have the courage to reach out.

“Very thankful and very grateful that people do have an opportunity to seek help they’re there, you just have to ask and be thankful.”

Donations to the HUB are being accepted and can help children at any of the 32 boutique locations.

