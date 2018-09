ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS) — Sheriff’s deputies in Arapahoe County are warning people to be on the lookout for fake parking tickets.

Someone left a phony parking violation on a car in Centennial. Investigators aren’t sure why.

They say it doesn’t look like a scam for money, but they’re not happy about someone passing out a counterfeit ticket.

If you know anything about it, please call the sheriff’s department at (303) 795-4711.