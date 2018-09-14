DENVER (CBS) — Grandoozy, Denver’s newest music festival, gets rocking on Friday. It’s located at Overland Trail Golf Course in southwest Denver and gates open at 2 p.m.

Some high-profile music acts will perform on three stages — Kendrick Lamar, Florence & The Machine and Stevie Wonder.

The first annual event has many people wondering what will it mean for the people who live nearby — with tens of thousands of people flooding a neighborhood with very little parking.

Some community members expressed deep concerns for the noise levels, and the damage the event could do towards the course.

Rick Farman, co-founder of “Superfly,” the producers of Grandoozy, said his company surveyed the nation for the music festival’s location and Denver’s golf course was the perfect venue — and catered to the perfect clientele.

The event also brings unique opportunities for local vendors to showcase their product to attendees.

Some outdoor providers will even sell unique items, only found at Grandoozy, in a venue named “The Backyard.”

Denver’s Executive Director of Parks and Recreation, Happy Haynes, told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the city surveyed the options, and ultimately felt Superfly was taking the necessary steps to make the event great for the community.

For anyone with concerns about safety, noise levels, and more, Grandoozy set up a hotline. The number to report issues is (720) 669-8410.

