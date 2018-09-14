DENVER (CBS4) – From digging dinosaurs, to trying Lebanese food, here are four fun things to do this weekend.

Fall Fest in Boulder

The annual Fall Fest takes over the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder this weekend. Downtown Boulder will be filled with arts, crafts, live music and activities for kids Friday through Sunday. It’s free and open to the public.

The Oregon Trail

Go back in time and travel along the Oregon Trail. The popular 90s computer game comes to life at the History Colorado Center Saturday night. Ford a river and play the original game. Tickets are $40.

Dinosaurs in the Park

If you were fascinated by CBS4’s dinosaur documentary on the Thornton Torosaurus, you’ll have a chance to see it again! The City of Thornton is hosting a special movie in the park screening followed by a question and answer session. Stick around Carpenter Park Saturday night to watch the movie “Good Dinosaur.” It’s a free event.

Colorado Lebanese Festival 2018

If you’re in the mood to try something new, why not Lebanese? Saturday and Sunday, taste authentic food from Lebanon, enjoy live performances, and shop for souvenirs. Head over to St. Rafka church in Lakewood for the free event.