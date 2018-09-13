  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A grandmother who works as an Uber driver in Colorado Springs fought off an attacker and is telling her story of survival. Lorraine, who isn’t revealing her last name, says she wants to get the word out to prevent it from happening to others.

She says she picked up a rider near downtown at 4 a.m. on Monday. The man asked her to wait for another passenger. After 10 minutes she asked him to find another ride. That’s when he allegedly started hitting her and biting her.

“He got my lip. He bashed me in the mouth. This tooth is shoved up in and twisted. He split the skin like a boxer. Everyone tells me my ear is really swollen,” she told CBS4 partner KKTV.

He then took her car and drove off.

Police told Lorraine she survived because she fought back.

“If I can inspire anyone else to fight back, keep fighting back or just prepare yourself because it does happen and don’t be afraid to report it,” she said.

Lorraine spent seven hours in the hospital and needed stitches.

So far police haven’t made an arrest in the case.

