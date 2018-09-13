KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4/AP) – The fire danger is high again on Colorado’s Western Slope, where hot and dry conditions have led to a wildfire burning near Steamboat Springs since mid-July to flare up.

Routt National Forest Service spokesman Aaron Voos told the Steamboat Pilot & Today that the Silver Creek Fire in the Routt National Forest, not far from Kremmling, jumped established containment lines Wednesday and moved to within about 5 miles of Highway 40. Hunters and campers in the area were evacuated.

The 6,000 acre Silver Creek fire north of Kremmling (which has been burning for 2 months) has blown back up in last day or so. Our friend Larry Pierce captured the smoke from Rabbit Ears Pass. This warm, dry weather isn't helping firefighters. @CBSDenver #cowx #4wx pic.twitter.com/C7IaM5x3fV — Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) September 13, 2018

A warning about smoke was sent out in neighboring Grand County because of the fire.

“The Silver Creek Fire has intensified and is producing heavy smoke in western Grand County. Rural areas north of Kremmling will be most affected, and with active fire activity expected today we are anticipating smoke impacts through at least Friday morning,” the Grand County Sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, better weather conditions to the east have helped firefighters gain 25 percent containment on the Seaman Fire, which is burning about 18 miles northwest of Fort Collins.

The fire has burned about 170 acres since Tuesday. It’s burning in grasses and pockets of ponderosa pine in the 2012 Hewlett Fire burn scar.

