DENVER (CBS4) – The newest exhibit at the Denver Art Museum focuses on a little-known side of a famous painter. “Rembrandt: Painter as Printmaker” takes a closer look at the Dutch artist’s prints and opens this weekend.

Rembrandt is best-known for his paintings, and this exhibit will include some of them, but visitors will also get to see hundreds of his prints. They include landscapes, portraits, biblical drawings and illustrations.

“It’s the whole gamut. It’s Shakespearean, he’s the Francis Ford Coppola of 17th century printmakers, bar none. he’s Hitchcockian. You can’t miss it,” curator Timothy Standring said.

The exhibit is included in the admission price to the museum. It opens on Sunday.

“In our lifetime, in our community, if you miss this exhibition, you’re going to be missing something quite valuable that you won’t be able to see the way we’ve put it together anywhere else on the face of the Earth,” Standring said.

Learn more at DenverArtMuseum.org

