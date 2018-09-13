By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re thinking about heading into the high country to check out the fall color then you might want to consider going this weekend.

That’s because the weather will be picture perfect with warm temperatures and dry conditions.

In fact it may be hard to find a cloud in the sky at times.

The hottest locations right now are in the northern mountains along and north of Interstate 70 at elevations of 9,000 feet and higher.

CBS4 viewers have been showing us pictures of amazing color from Guanella Pass to Kenosha Pass.

Fall colors are also being reported along the Peak to Peak Highway, Interstate 70 near Edwards and in northwest Colorado around Steamboat Springs.

Be sure to share your best pictures with us this weekend online or via social media.

