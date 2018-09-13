  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Kyle Freeland, Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story

DENVER (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story homered, Kyle Freeland pitched effectively into the seventh, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 on Thursday to extend their NL West lead.

David Dahl had three hits and two RBIs to help Colorado take a two-game lead over Los Angeles and a 4 1/2-game advantage over the third-place Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles played Thursday night at St. Louis.

gettyimages 1032529322 Arenado, Story Homer To Help Rockies Beat Diamondbacks 10 3

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 12: Starting pitcher Jon Gray #55 of the Colorado Rockies throws in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on September 12, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Diamondbacks right-hander Clay Buchholz was scratched from the start because of tightness in his right elbow. Matt Koch (5-5) started in his place and allowed four runs on eight hits in three innings.

A.J. Pollock homered for Arizona. The Diamondbacks are 3-12 in September. They lost 5-4 on Wednesday night when DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run homer off Yoshihisa Hirano in the ninth inning.

gettyimages 1032902916 Arenado, Story Homer To Help Rockies Beat Diamondbacks 10 3

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 13: D.J. LeMahieu #9 of the Colorado Rockies hits a RBI single in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on September 13, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Freeland (15-7) allowed only two hits and one run through six innings before giving up a triple to Steven Souza Jr. and a double to Nick Ahmed in the seventh. Freeland left after manager Bud Black and trainer Keith Dugger came to the mound.

Yencey Almonte gave up an RBI double to Ketel Marte that made it 5-3. The Rockies responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning.

gettyimages 1032883844 Arenado, Story Homer To Help Rockies Beat Diamondbacks 10 3

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 13: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on September 13, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

After Arenado and Pollock traded solo home runs, Freeland hit an RBI double over Pollock’s head in center to drive in Arenado and give the Rockies a 2-1 lead.

Story’s home run in the third made it 4-1 and Freeland came through again in the fourth. He laid down a bunt single down the third base line to lead off and then scored on Dahl’s double to the corner in left.

gettyimages 1032882798 Arenado, Story Homer To Help Rockies Beat Diamondbacks 10 3

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 13: Trevor Story #27 of the Colorado Rockies is congratulated by by Nolan Arenado #28 as he crosses home plate after hitting a 2 RBI home run in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on September 13, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

GOING SOCIAL

Thursday’s game was aired exclusively on Facebook Live.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LHP T.J. McFarland was sent back to Phoenix to have an MRI on his sore elbow. Manager Torey Lovullo said McFarland’s elbow soreness flared up Sunday but has been feeling better. If he checks out Lovullo said he would join the team in Houston.

gettyimages 1032903236 Arenado, Story Homer To Help Rockies Beat Diamondbacks 10 3

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 13: Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies runs down the baseline after hitting a 2 RBI single inthe seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on September 13, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (5-2, 4.18) will open a three-game series at the Houston Astros on Friday night.

gettyimages 1032884236 Arenado, Story Homer To Help Rockies Beat Diamondbacks 10 3

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 13: Kyle Freeland #21 of the Colorado Rockies hits a RBI double in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on September 13, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (6-8, 4.89) will start Colorado’s nine-game trip against San Francisco on Friday night.

By MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s