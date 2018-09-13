By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4)– A motorcycle crash earlier this summer, that nearly cost a young Colorado man his life, has created a mission for the victim’s mother.

“Slow down, pay attention. Is that extra two minutes that you’re going to reach your destination worth somebody’s life? Worth somebody’s family?” asked Kelly Ashton.

Kelly’s son Jordan is a student at Spartan College of Aeronautics. He was taking a dinner break from classes. It was supposed to be a 15-minute trip but the 21-year-old never came back.

Kelly says a driver was attempting to beat a yellow light and collided with her son’s motorcycle in Broomfield. Jordan was rushed to the hospital. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple broken bones; he was in a coma for the next month.

While Kelly hopes his story reminds drivers to slow down, she said there is another, equally important side to her son’s story she wants to share.

“When he first realized he was in a motorcycle accident all he thought was wrong with him was his leg. Then we told him ‘No, you have a brain injury’ and he went, ‘Well, how?’ We said, ‘You didn’t have a helmet.’”

She said her son always wears his helmet but that day, he accidentally left it behind.

“To those people who ride and don’t think that it’s going to happen to them, my son didn’t wear his helmet one time and it happened to him,” she continued. “Wear it 100 percent of the time. I don’t care what the laws are.”

Thursday marked two months to the day since Jordan’s accident. He is recovering and going through therapy at Craig Hospital where he will be for at least 6 to 8 weeks.

“Our goal is to get him back to work and back to living life that he planned.”

Jordan does not have all of his cognitive function back but his mother is hopeful. The family is facing a huge financial burden, if you would like to help Jordan on his road to recovery, the family has set up a GoFundMe page as well as a Facebook Fundraiser.

