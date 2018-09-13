DENVER (CBS4/AP) – Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be visiting Denver later this year as part of an upcoming book tour.

She will make a stop at the Pepsi Center to promote her memoir “Becoming.” Her tour will feature appearances at arenas and other performing centers in 10 cities to accommodate crowds far too big for any bookstore.

A news release about the tour stated that “attendees will hear firsthand Mrs. Obama’s intimate reflections on the experiences and events, both public and private, that have shaped her, from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her years spent at the most famous address in the world.”

Obama and former President Barack Obama each have been working on memoirs, for which they negotiated a multimillion dollar deal with Crown. No date has been set for his book, although it’s expected in 2019.

Additional Resources

Visit BecomingMichelleObama.com for information on how to get tickets. Ticket sales to the general public start on Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.

