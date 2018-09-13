By Jeff Todd

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– One woman’s inspiration during a hike has turned into a campaign to help educate women and men about a potentially deadly form of cancer that can often go undetected.

Trisha MacIntyre started hiking around the Flatirons after her mother lost a battle with ovarian cancer. On Sunday, she’ll lead the third annual Hike for Her event.

“As I was hiking sort of during my grieving and healing process the idea of Hike for Her came to mind,” said MacIntyre. “My emphasis isn’t just getting this information out to the women but to get it out to the men so they might help their women to identify some of these symptoms.”

MacIntyre’s mom, Jenny Rowan was diagnosed with Stage IV ovarian cancer in February of 2015. She passed away that November.

“I didn’t know that much about it, I had never known anybody who had ovarian cancer before my mother had it. And, obviously, I didn’t know enough about it,” MacIntyre said.

She teamed up with the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance to spread the word about early detection from common symptoms like bloating, pelvic pain, and difficulty eating.

“Early detection is key especially since there’s not a routine screening for this particular cancer,” she said.

The Hike for Her has turned out hundreds to unite against the fifth most deadly cancer for women.

“Every man has multiple hers, in their life,” MacIntyre said. “We’ve met so many people that are linking arms with us in the same cause.”

Kristine and John Padilla have hiked every year, and made an impact on MacIntyre.

“Their story represents so much of what our hike represents. (Kristine) was diagnosed once again and has just gotten through her second battle with ovarian cancer. I love the fact that they united together and that they were such a team,” MacIntyre said.

Along with the hike this weekend the Padillas will cue Ralphie at the CU football game on Saturday before Coach Mike MacIntyre leads the Colorado Buffaloes onto the field.

