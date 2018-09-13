  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Music Festival, Florence & The Machine, Grandoozy, Kendrick Lamar, Local TV, Overland Park, Overland Park Golf Course, Ruby Hill, stevie wonder, Superfly

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4)Grandoozy, Denver’s newest music festival, was assembled and ready for show Thursday evening, just in time for the first annual event.

Three stages, named “Rock” “Paper” and “Scissors,” now tower over the festival grounds located at Overland Trail Golf Course in southwest Denver.

grandoozy preview 5pkg frame 240 Grandoozy Ready To Rock The Mile High City

(credit: CBS)

“Denver didn’t have something that was a similar format, or brand,” said Rick Farman, co-founder of “Superfly,” the producers of Grandoozy.

grandoozy preview 5pkg frame 30 Grandoozy Ready To Rock The Mile High City

(credit: CBS)

Founder said his company surveyed the nation for their next music festival’s location, and Denver’s golf course was the perfect venue and catered to the perfect clientele.

grandoozy preview 5pkg frame 210 Grandoozy Ready To Rock The Mile High City

(credit: CBS)

“Denver was the top on the list,” Farman said.

The event also brings unique opportunities for local vendors to showcase their product to attendees. Some outdoor providers will even sell unique items, only found at Grandoozy, in a venue named “The Backyard.”

grandoozy preview 5pkg frame 1020 Grandoozy Ready To Rock The Mile High City

(credit: CBS)

Local food vendors and breweries, along with non-profits were also given booths at Grandoozy.

grandoozy preview 5pkg frame 1350 Grandoozy Ready To Rock The Mile High City

(credit: CBS)

“All those different providers coming together, and expressing what is amazing about this community,” Farman said.

grandoozy preview 5pkg frame 600 Grandoozy Ready To Rock The Mile High City

(credit: CBS)

The event was controversial, especially when first proposed. Some community members expressed deep concerns for the noise levels, and the damage the event could do towards the course.

grandoozy preview 5pkg frame 720 Grandoozy Ready To Rock The Mile High City

(credit: CBS)

“We are not using the tee boxes, we are not using the greens,” Farman said.

Denver’s Executive Director of Parks and Recreation, Happy Haynes, told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the city surveyed the options, and ultimately felt Superfly was taking the necessary steps to make the event great for the community.

grandoozy preview 5pkg frame 2388 Grandoozy Ready To Rock The Mile High City

(credit: CBS)

She said she never envisioned a large-scale event, with headliners like Stevie Wonder, playing at a Denver golf course.

“I’m an avid golfer and I couldn’t think of doing anything else out here besides hitting a white ball down the fairway,” Haynes said.

grandoozy preview 5pkg frame 990 Grandoozy Ready To Rock The Mile High City

(credit: CBS)

Haynes said she was thrilled to see an event make its way to Denver, while also giving locals an opportunity to showcase their product.

“That is what we want this event to be. Something that is memorable. Something that reflects this community, and who we are in Denver,” Haynes said.

grandoozy preview 5pkg frame 1110 Grandoozy Ready To Rock The Mile High City

(credit: CBS)

For anyone with concerns about safety, noise levels, and more, Grandoozy set up a hotline. The number to report issues is (720) 669-8410.

grandoozy preview 5pkg frame 2148 Grandoozy Ready To Rock The Mile High City

(credit: CBS)

LINK: Grandoozy

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s