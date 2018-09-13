  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and the attempted murder of a police officer in a shooting that killed two people and injured an officer.

Adams County District Attorney Dave Young said that 28-year-old Demarcus Dlaurence Brown-Jones faces 22 separate counts.

Aurora Police were investigating a reported fight on Aug. 31 near the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Police have said officers found several hurt people and then someone fired, hitting the officer in the vest.

The officer, whose name has not been released, survived.

According to the county coroner, 19-year-old Wayne Carter and 25-year-old Anthoni Readus died.

Brown-Jones remains in stable condition and in police custody at an area hospital.

