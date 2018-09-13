ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A police officer who was shot while on duty in Cherry Hills Village was welcomed with applause and cheering from other officers on Thursday as he left the hospital. It’s an experience Officer Cory Sack said he couldn’t have imagined having a month ago.

“I didn’t know if this day was going to come, but I couldn’t have done this without my wife,” said Sack. “She’s been the backbone of this whole process so I thank her, I thank my agency and I thank the citizens that I serve. Everyone’s been great and I continue to get healthy, stronger every day.”

On Aug. 20 Sack was responding to a burglary call in Cherry Hills Village when he was shot twice.

Caysie Banton is the Trauma Medical Director at Swedish Hospital. She says that night was one she will never forget.

“It was pretty terrifying the night he came in,” she said.

She says he had life-threatening injuries, but his coworkers and first responders helped ensure he would see another sunrise.

“The first responders and his colleagues really got on top of things right away, which really helped out his survival. They put tourniquets on at the scene,” said Banton.

Sack knows just how important of a role their quick thinking played.

“I think there were some tactics used that night that kept me alive for sure,” he said.

For now, Sack is headed home. Has a long recovery ahead of him but he will walk again and eventually even return to his job.

“I look forward to being back to work soon. I don’t know how soon, but I’ll be back to work,” he said.

A juvenile suspect has been arrested for the shooting but investigators are still searching for additional suspects.

If you know anything that might help with the investigation you’re asked to call police. If you would like to support Sack and his family you can donate to their fundraising page at gofundme.com/corysack.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.