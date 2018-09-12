Filed Under:Federal Boulevard, Local TV, Median, Michael Hancock, Regis University, Traffic Control, Traffic Deaths, Vision Zero

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s Vision Zero program and Regis University are working together to improve safety on one of Federal Boulevard’s dangerous intersections.

federal new median 12vo frame 192 Vision Zero Program Focuses On Federal Boulevard

(credit: CBS)

The main area of concentration is the Federal Boulevard corridor.

vision zero 2 Vision Zero Program Focuses On Federal Boulevard

(credit: CBS)

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock launched the Vision Zero action plan last year. Denver saw deaths on roadways fall from 61 in 2016 to 51 in 2017. Eleven of those deaths were on Federal Boulevard.

federal new median 12vo frame 644 Vision Zero Program Focuses On Federal Boulevard

(credit: CBS)

The fatality rate along the corridor is 20 times higher than the average urban rate on Colorado roadways.

federal new median 12vo frame 554 Vision Zero Program Focuses On Federal Boulevard

(credit: CBS)

The new median is designed to calm traffic on the busy road.

federal new median 12vo frame 944 Vision Zero Program Focuses On Federal Boulevard

(credit: CBS)

The goal of Vision Zero is to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on the city’s roadways by 2030. The plan addresses nearly 70 specific actions to save lives and create safer streets over the next five years.

