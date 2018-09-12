DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s Vision Zero program and Regis University are working together to improve safety on one of Federal Boulevard’s dangerous intersections.

The main area of concentration is the Federal Boulevard corridor.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock launched the Vision Zero action plan last year. Denver saw deaths on roadways fall from 61 in 2016 to 51 in 2017. Eleven of those deaths were on Federal Boulevard.

The fatality rate along the corridor is 20 times higher than the average urban rate on Colorado roadways.

The new median is designed to calm traffic on the busy road.

The goal of Vision Zero is to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on the city’s roadways by 2030. The plan addresses nearly 70 specific actions to save lives and create safer streets over the next five years.