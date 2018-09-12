JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Trails at the new Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge officially open to the public this weekend in Jefferson County.

CBS4 reported last week, one trail head is already open.

The superfund site has been off limits for years. It was once a government facility to build parts for nuclear weapons during the Cold War.

Environmentalists sued to stop the trails from opening, saying they are unsafe.

Officials say the land is clean and safe for hikers and bikers to enjoy.