Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Trails at the new Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge officially open to the public this weekend in Jefferson County.

CBS4 reported last week, one trail head is already open.

rocky flats trails 6pkg transfer frame 773 Trails At Rocky Flats Set To Open In A Few Days

(CBS)

The superfund site has been off limits for years. It was once a government facility to build parts for nuclear weapons during the Cold War.

rocky flats trails 6pkg transfer frame 2043 Trails At Rocky Flats Set To Open In A Few Days

(CBS)

Environmentalists sued to stop the trails from opening, saying they are unsafe.

Officials say the land is clean and safe for hikers and bikers to enjoy.

