DENVER (CBS4) – A new nonprofit addiction support center opened in Denver on Wednesday. The center is operated by the group Face It TOGETHER.

Face It TOGETHER recently moved its headquarters to Denver and serves people in more than a dozen states.

People who struggle with substance abuse will be able to get peer coaching and addiction support for an affordable cost. The organization uses data science and technology to help patients stay well.

“We need innovation. We need to apply the best that science can offer through data and technology. We spend a lot of time and money developing those tools and are pleased to offer them in Denver,” said Kevin Kirby, the CEO of Face It TOGETHER.

The center will also offer support loved ones of those who suffer from the disease. The center is located off South Broadway and East Center Avenue.