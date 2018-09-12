  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Addiction Center, Addiction Support, Face It Together, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – A new nonprofit addiction support center opened in Denver on Wednesday. The center is operated by the group Face It TOGETHER.

addiction support center 12vo transfer frame 150 Technology & Data Science Paired With Peer Coaching At New Addiction Center

(credit: CBS)

Face It TOGETHER recently moved its headquarters to Denver and serves people in more than a dozen states.

addiction support center 12vo transfer frame 240 Technology & Data Science Paired With Peer Coaching At New Addiction Center

(credit: CBS)

People who struggle with substance abuse will be able to get peer coaching and addiction support for an affordable cost. The organization uses data science and technology to help patients stay well.

addiction support center 12sotvo transfer frame 477 Technology & Data Science Paired With Peer Coaching At New Addiction Center

(credit: CBS)

“We need innovation. We need to apply the best that science can offer through data and technology. We spend a lot of time and money developing those tools and are pleased to offer them in Denver,” said Kevin Kirby, the CEO of Face It TOGETHER.

addiction support center 12vo transfer frame 0 Technology & Data Science Paired With Peer Coaching At New Addiction Center

(credit: CBS)

The center will also offer support loved ones of those who suffer from the disease. The center is located off South Broadway and East Center Avenue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s