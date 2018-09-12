By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4) – For East High School junior Gabby Day, crimping wires might be the beginning of something out of this world.

“Even before I got to high school I knew I wanted to do robotics,” said Day, who is on the team with 40 other students, part of East’s STEM program.

The team builds robots that compete in head-to-head competition with some of the best science schools in the country. The school says nearly every student who has graduated the program has been offered scholarships to whichever college they want to attend.

“It’s a neat opportunity we have,” added Day. “Not many schools have the resources to build something as complex as a robot.”

The team will be a prominent feature on Energy Day, Sept. 22 at East High School, a free festival highlighting some of the best high school science, technology, engineering, and math programs in Colorado.

Ender Kerr graduated from East three years ago and says the skills he learn there got him jobs with Tesla and SpaceX. He says it came from skills he built for himself on the team.

“Everyone can go pro in this sport,” says Kerr. “There’s no limit because you’re not in high school. You can always get better.”

