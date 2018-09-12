  • CBS4On Air

The Seaman Fire (credit: USFS)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A fire started by lightning continues to grow near Seaman Reservoir in Larimer County and is threatening 11 structures.

The U.S. Forest Service says smoke can be seen from Fort Collins.

seaman fire2 copy Fire Sparked By Lightning Threatens Homes In Larimer County

The Seaman Fire (credit: USFS)

A voluntary evacuation of the Smith Bridge area is in place. There were no road closures as of Wednesday afternoon.

copter 4 via city pool frame 1180 Fire Sparked By Lightning Threatens Homes In Larimer County

(credit: CBS)

The fire grew to more than 139 acres by Wednesday afternoon. Crews are moving in from the ground and in the air.

pm copter tuesday frame 136011 Fire Sparked By Lightning Threatens Homes In Larimer County

(credit: CBS)

The fire is burning in grass and brush with pockets of conifers near the Hewlett burn scar.

copter 4 via city pool frame 1360 Fire Sparked By Lightning Threatens Homes In Larimer County

(credit: CBS)

The Forest Service is asking people to keep their drones on the ground so they can fight the fire.

