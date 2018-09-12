LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A fire started by lightning continues to grow near Seaman Reservoir in Larimer County and is threatening 11 structures.

The U.S. Forest Service says smoke can be seen from Fort Collins.

A voluntary evacuation of the Smith Bridge area is in place. There were no road closures as of Wednesday afternoon.

The fire grew to more than 139 acres by Wednesday afternoon. Crews are moving in from the ground and in the air.

The fire is burning in grass and brush with pockets of conifers near the Hewlett burn scar.

The Forest Service is asking people to keep their drones on the ground so they can fight the fire.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.