DENVER (CBS4) – RTD approved a rate change that will give low income riders a discount in exchange for an increase for other riders. But the change isn’t official just yet.

In the rate change approved by the RTD Board Committee last night, local fares jump to $3, regional fares $5.25 and rides to DIA cost $10.50.

Low income riders would get a 40 percent discount and children ages 6 to 19 would get a 70 percent discount.

The RTD Board gave preliminary approval to the fare changes but there will be a final vote next Tuesday with changes taking effect in January.

LINK: RTD Fare Review

