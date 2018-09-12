(247 SPORTS) – It would be supremely ironic if Paxton Lynch, who was booed off the field in Denver, landed in the City of Brotherly Love.

Because there’s a chance (albeit minor) of that scenario unfolding.

Making his rounds on the open market, the former Broncos quarterback was among a group of notable players whom the Philadelphia Eagles worked out Tuesday, according to NFL insider Adam Caplan. They also hosted RBs Fitzgerald Toussaint and Martez Carter, WRs Kamar Aiken, Breshad Perriman, Shane Wynn, and LB Albert McClellan.

This is Lynch’s third known visit since the Broncos cut bait on Sept. 2. Last week, he visited the Detroit Lions and the week prior the Buffalo Bills. He’s said to have as many as five teams interested in his services, though a signing doesn’t appear imminent.

“@PaxtonLynch is making visits this week&next in thorough search.evaluation to make best placement decision, no hurry,” his agent, Leigh Steinberg, tweeted last Friday.

Now you might say, “B-b-but the Eagles have reigning Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles behind Carson Wentz!” Eh, maybe. Consider: Foles injured his shoulder this preseason and he didn’t exactly wow in Philly’s Week 1 victory. Head coach and master playcaller Doug Pederson loves him a developmental QB type, evidenced by this summer’s acquisition of Christian Hackenberg, who might be even worse than Lynch, if you could believe it.

Because Nate Sudfeld is more than competent as the Eagles’ third-stringer, however, kicking Lynch’s tires is likely more due diligence than legitimate interest.

A franchise savior-turned-bust, Lynch finished his tumultuous Broncos career with 792 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions on 79-of-128 passing across five appearances. His last start — arguably his best start, to this point — came in the 2017 season finale, when he went 21-of-31 for 254 yards, two TDs and two picks.

Denver, fed up with his lack of development, dumped Lynch after final cutdowns for Kevin Hogan, whom they claimed off waivers from the Washington Redskins. This, after attempting to trade him to the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys, their advances rebuffed.

In a radio interview earlier this month, Broncos general manager John Elway copped to the notion that unflattering media coverage and sinking fan morale contributed to Lynch’s departure.

“First of all, I hate quitting at anything and so I had high hopes for Paxton and thought he would continue to improve but ultimately decided with everything being looked at and a part of it being ‘what was the best situation for the Broncos’ and with a young backup in Chad Kelly that we needed more experience with another QB coming in and that’s why with Kevin Hogan available, I really liked him, and he had a good preseason in Washington,” Elway said. “Plus, the way everything was going with Paxton and obviously there was a lot of pressure on him in Denver and it hadn’t worked out so there had been a lot of negative press on him and looking at everything involved it was probably best for all parties to part ways and give Paxton an opportunity to go somewhere else and see if it will work out better for him there.”