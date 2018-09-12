  • CBS4On Air

MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Montrose have arrested a suspect after a shootout with a barricaded suspect at a Holiday Inn Express. No one was hurt in the incident on Colorado’s Western Slope.

The hotel is located on the 1300 block of South Townsend Avenue. Police said a man entered the hotel at 5 a.m. and demanded that he get a room. Police described what happened next in a news release:

“When the hotel staff notified the suspect the hotel was full, the suspect brandished a firearm and threatened the staff. The suspect then barricaded himself in a room near the lobby and the staff called police.”

A witness told CBS4 police and Montrose County sheriff’s deputies evacuated people from the hotel. The witness said they could see a SWAT team there.

