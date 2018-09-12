  • CBS4On Air

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear in a Lone Tree neighborhood prompted a reverse 911 call to residents early Wednesday morning.

South Metro firefighters showed up to help Lone Tree police and Colorado Parks and Wildlife at around 7 a.m. near Lone Tree Parkway and Lincoln Avenue.

One neighbor told CBS4 the bear was right outside her house on Indian Wells Place. After some time, experts tranquilized the bear and they caught it using a tarp as it fell from the tree.

It was then relocated to the Pike National Forest.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say they used a rubber buck shot to “reinforce a negative experience for this bear when associating with humans.”

LINK: Colorado Parks & Wildlife Bear Aware Section

