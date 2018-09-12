  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – On Monday we tied a record in Denver with 93°. Then we broke a record with 93° again on Tuesday. The record on Wednesday is 94° set 107 years ago and we expect at least a tie Wednesday afternoon. So it’s the third day of our late summer heat wave that promises to continue through the weekend.

And not only is it much warmer than normal for September, it’s also very dry. We don’t have a chance for rain anywhere in Colorado on Wednesday but we do have Red Flag Warning for the high fire danger. The warning includes most of the high country as well as most of the Western Slope.

More near record heat is expected on Thursday and Friday followed by sunny and very warm weather for the weekend. Temperatures will be toasty for the CU game in Boulder Saturday afternoon as well as for the Broncos game at Mile High Sunday afternoon.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

