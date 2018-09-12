Filed Under:Colorado Department of Transportation, Genesee, Interstate 70, Jefferson County, Local TV
Copter4 flew over the crash on I-70 (credit: CBS)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Troopers believe the driver killed in a serious crash on Interstate 70 near Genesee in Jefferson County on Monday was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash.

Copter4 flew over the crash on I-70 (credit: CBS)

The crash closed all eastbound lanes and one lane going west during the investigation and cleanup.

Deadly crash scene on I-70 near Genesee. (credit: CBS)

Deadly crash scene on I-70 near Genesee. (credit: CBS)

The driver, identified as Isabelle Wang, 21, was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash. She wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

A 23-year-old man was in the passenger seat and suffered serious injuries in the crash.

