JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Troopers believe the driver killed in a serious crash on Interstate 70 near Genesee in Jefferson County on Monday was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash.

The crash closed all eastbound lanes and one lane going west during the investigation and cleanup.

The driver, identified as Isabelle Wang, 21, was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash. She wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

A 23-year-old man was in the passenger seat and suffered serious injuries in the crash.