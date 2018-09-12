By Michael Abeyta

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – At the Anheuser-Busch plant in Fort Collins, when the production floor light is on, it usually means they are canning beer, but recently they’ve been canning something else.

“We’ve just paused for a couple of days, and we can produce thousands and thousands of cases of water,” said Cesar Vargas, the Vice President of Legal and Corporate Affairs for Anheuser-Busch.

It’s going is where it’s needed the most. The front lines of emergencies and disasters like wildfires, floods or hurricanes.

“We’ve already sent water to the Carolinas. We already had that request so it’s already there. Staged just in case it’s needed,” Vargas said.

However, none of the water from Fort Collins will be going to the Carolinas.

The brewery and plant in Fort Collins is the second of Anheuser-Busch’s facilities to contribute to relief efforts. The other one is in Georgia.

The goal is that the plant will supply water for the west while the Georgia plant will handle the east.

They don’t respond to specific events, rather they can water a few times a year so they can have water ready to go for the American Red Cross at a moment’s notice.

“It takes a long time. There’s a lot of investment to be sure that we can convert our lines over to stop brewing beer and then make sure we have clean emergency drinking water that we can can,” said Vargas.

For the company, it’s all part of their effort to give back.

“The fact that we can help our neighbors when they need it most, it really is a special feeling.”

The company tries to keep a full stock of water and will add extra production days if they need more water because there has been more disaster than they anticipated.

