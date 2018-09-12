DENVER (CBS4) – The incoming wrath of Hurricane Florence on the East Coast has Bonfils Blood Centers in the Denver metro area gearing up to help.

Officials are asking the public if they’re able to donate, do so. The Blood Center says giving blood now will help ensure there is an adequate supply before the storm hits.

“Bonfils is part of a network of blood centers including some that are in the path of Florence. To assure we are ready to meet additional patient needs that may arise due to the storm, and to make up for any canceled blood drives and temporarily closed donation centers, we are asking people who are not in the storm’s path to consider giving blood in the coming days,” said Liz Lambart in a statement, a spokeswoman for Bonfils.

