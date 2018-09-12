DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s District Attorney announced Wednesday police had arrested the 19-year-old man accused of killing a well-loved former student at East High School.

Reese Grant-Cobb was walking down Colfax Avenue outside Bourbon Grill on July 1 when he was attacked by people who were later seen on surveillance images.

The man investigators were looking for in the days after the murder was identified as Auviauntea Evans.

Surveillance cameras captured images of two other individuals who police believe were involved in the attack, one of them is believed to be Evans. The other has not been identified.

Officials say he was arrested on Monday. Evans is now been formally charged with first degree murder after deliberation.

Evans is scheduled to make his first appearance in district court on Friday morning.