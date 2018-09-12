  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Auviauntea Lescan Mique Evans, Colfax Avenue, Denver Murder, Denver Police, East High School, Local TV, Reese Grant-Cobb
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s District Attorney announced Wednesday police had arrested the 19-year-old man accused of killing a well-loved former student at East High School.

reese grant cobb 1 Accused Murder On The Run Since July Now Caught & Charged

(credit: CBS)

Reese Grant-Cobb was walking down Colfax Avenue outside Bourbon Grill on July 1 when he was attacked by people who were later seen on surveillance images.

The man investigators were looking for in the days after the murder was identified as Auviauntea Evans.

auviauntea evans Accused Murder On The Run Since July Now Caught & Charged

Auviauntea Evans (credit: CBS)

Surveillance cameras captured images of two other individuals who police believe were involved in the attack, one of them is believed to be Evans. The other has not been identified.

Officials say he was arrested on Monday. Evans is now been formally charged with first degree murder after deliberation.

Evans is scheduled to make his first appearance in district court on Friday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s