Filed Under:Arvada, DUI, Nathan Osburn, Troy Steven Glassford
GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A 39-year-old Colorado man with a lengthy criminal history has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for striking and killing a man in Arvada after using methamphetamines and marijuana.

Jefferson County officials say Troy Steven Glassford was sentenced Monday in Golden for the January death of 43-year-old Nathan Osburn of Arvada.

Court records say Glassford had twice the legal amount of marijuana and a high level of amphetamine in his system at the time of the fatal collision.

Glassford reported he fell asleep while driving. His car went off the road, crashed through a fence and a shed and ran over Osburn, a father of four out for a walk.

Glassford pleaded guilty in July to vehicular homicide and being a habitual criminal. He has four prior felony convictions.

