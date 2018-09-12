DENVER (CBS4)– If the Denver Broncos shut out longtime rivals the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Appliance Factory is giving fans a big bonus!

If the Broncos shut out the Raiders during Sunday’s game at Bronco Stadium at Mile High, customers who bought an appliance between Sept. 12 and Sept. 15 can get their purchases free.

There are some rules, like customers must have a minimum purchase of $479 and there’s a limit to $3,000.

Appliance Factory also has a funny list of 10 reasons why the Broncos will shut out the Raiders on Sunday, which include: Nobody wants to watch pirates presenting to play football.

There is more information about the offer on the Appliance Factory website.

Watch the Raiders take on the Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Sunday, kickoff is at 2:25. Watch all the action on CBS4.