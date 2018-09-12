FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Anheuser-Busch brewery in Fort Collins is canning water to help those living in the path of Hurricane Florence.

Instead of ice cold beer, Anheuser-Busch is producing thousands of cans of water to ship into the flood-ravaged areas.

Last year, the company was able to send close to three million cans of water to disaster affected areas in Texas, Florida, Georgia and California.

With the Fort Collins brewery producing emergency water, the beer company will be able to deliver cans more quickly to communities in need.