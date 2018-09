DENVER (CBS4) – The former Whole Foods store at 11th Avenue and Emerson Street could be redeveloped. The owner of the property wants to talk to neighbors about it first.

The store closed in November of 2017. The property owner wants to turn the site into a mixed-use building which includes shops and residences.

He’ll need to rezone the property to allow five stories instead of three. He plans to meet with residents to discuss the idea next month.