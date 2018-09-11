By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – We officially reached 93° in Denver on Monday which was hot enough to tie the record high for the date. We expect a similar level of heat on Tuesday and with a record of “only” 92° set in 1951, it seems likely we’ll break the record.

It will also continue to be generally dry. But just like on Monday there could be a few very isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon on Tuesday. These are most likely along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties. If they actually manage to develop, they will produce more wind than rain.

The unusually hot weather will continue each day through the upcoming weekend with each day’s high temperature either tying, breaking, or coming very close to the record.

Temperatures will also stay much warmer than normal in the mountains for the middle of September. The combination of warm and dry weather along with some wind will raise the fire danger. A Red Flag Warning has already been issued for Wednesday afternoon.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.