  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – We officially reached 93° in Denver on Monday which was hot enough to tie the record high for the date. We expect a similar level of heat on Tuesday and with a record of “only” 92° set in 1951, it seems likely we’ll break the record.

reflection Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Week Long Heat Wave

Karen Mather shared this photo with CBS4 on Monday with the title “Reflections of Fall near Kenosha Pass” and wrote that it shows “reflections of aspen trees and bushes in a small pond.”

It will also continue to be generally dry. But just like on Monday there could be a few very isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon on Tuesday. These are most likely along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties. If they actually manage to develop, they will produce more wind than rain.

The unusually hot weather will continue each day through the upcoming weekend with each day’s high temperature either tying, breaking, or coming very close to the record.

Temperatures will also stay much warmer than normal in the mountains for the middle of September. The combination of warm and dry weather along with some wind will raise the fire danger. A Red Flag Warning has already been issued for Wednesday afternoon.

27 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Week Long Heat Wave

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Week Long Heat Wave

fall colors Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Week Long Heat Wave

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Week Long Heat Wave

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s