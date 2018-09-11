DENVER (CBS4)– The man arrested in connection with a triple homicide has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Police in Denver arrested Maurice Butler last week, less than a month after the murders near a busy light rail station.

According to police, around 11 a.m. on Aug. 9, someone walking near Ohio and South Broadway found the bodies of two men and a woman, believed to be homeless.

The victims have been identified as Christopher Zamudio, 45, Nicole Boston, 28, and Jerome Coronado, 39.

Butler, 38, was arrested last Thursday in connection with the triple homicide. The charges allege that Butler shot and killed the victims.

Butler was previously arrested by Denver police for investigation of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation. He has remained in custody since then.

Police are not able to discuss a motive in the case.

“The quality investigative work of the Denver Police Department was relentless and exceptional in this case,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann noted in a statement.

Butler is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14 for advisement of the charges.