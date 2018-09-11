DENVER (CBS4) – On the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 Attacks, more than 300 firefighters climbed stairs to honor the firefighters in New York who lost their lives that day at the World Trade Center.

The firefighters gathered at 1801 California Street in downtown Denver and climbed the equivalent of 110 stories of the World Trade Center. The 343 firefighters climbed the stairs while wearing their gear and a photo of one of the 343 firefighters killed.

Proceeds from the benefit go toward the FDNY Counseling Services Unit and helps fund National Fallen Firefighters Foundation programs.