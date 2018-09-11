COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado Springs woman attacked by a dog at a busy park is hoping the dog’s owners come forward before she has to undergo rabies shots.

Janet Miller and her husband were bicycling on Chamberlain Trail in North Cheyenne Canyon on Friday afternoon.

She saw another couple walking two white labradoodles. When she got off her bike, one of the dogs attacked.

The other couple pulled off their dog and ran away.

“I was so bloody and I thought, ‘Who would just, who would do that?’ I just couldn’t imagine not taking responsibility for, you know, your animals,” said Miller.

Miller must undergo a series of painful rabies shots now unless the couple comes forward to show that the dog was vaccinated.