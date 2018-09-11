Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Jared Polis, Local TV, Reality Check, Tax Returns

DENVER (CBS4) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis is one of the wealthiest members of congress and has spent $18.6 million on his bid for governor so far.

When he first ran for public office, he released tax returns that raised questions. Those questions have resurfaced in new ad by the Republican Governor’s Association that features CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd.

Neither she – nor CBS4 – condone the ad.

Click here to see all of CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd’s Reality Check reports.

Boyd’s sources for this Reality Check are as follows:

Delaware 1

Delaware 2

Delaware 3

Delaware 4

Delaware 5

Delaware 6

Delaware 7

Delaware 8

Delaware 9

Delaware 10

Delaware 11

Delaware 12

Jared Polis PDF

Jove Partners

Jove Partners more

http://clerk.house.gov/public_disc/financial-pdfs/2017/9113500.pdf

https://www.sos.state.co.us/biz/BusinessEntityDetail.do?quitButtonDestination=BusinessEntityResults&nameTyp=ENT&masterFileId=20091575368&entityId2=20091575368&fileId=20091575368&srchTyp=ENTITY

https://www.sos.state.co.us/biz/BusinessEntityDetail.do?quitButtonDestination=BusinessEntityResults&nameTyp=ENT&masterFileId=20091575366&entityId2=20091575366&fileId=20091575366&srchTyp=ENTITY

https://www.sos.state.co.us/biz/BusinessEntityDetail.do?quitButtonDestination=BusinessEntityResults&nameTyp=ENT&masterFileId=20091575369&entityId2=20091575369&fileId=20091575369&srchTyp=ENTITY

https://www.sos.state.co.us/biz/BusinessEntityDetail.do?quitButtonDestination=BusinessEntityResults&nameTyp=ENT&masterFileId=20091575367&entityId2=20091575367&fileId=20091575367&srchTyp=ENTITY

https://www.sos.state.co.us/biz/BusinessEntityDetail.do?quitButtonDestination=BusinessEntityResults&nameTyp=ENT&masterFileId=20181167688&entityId2=20181167688&fileId=20181167688&srchTyp=ENTITY

https://www.sos.state.co.us/biz/BusinessEntityDetail.do?quitButtonDestination=BusinessEntityResults&nameTyp=ENT&masterFileId=20061082051&entityId2=20061082051&fileId=20061082051&srchTyp=ENTITY

http://clerk.house.gov/public_disc/financial-pdfs/2009/8143117.pdf

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1386986/000090266408001988/p08-0914form13fhr.txt

http://lifetimebrands.gcs-web.com/node/8671/html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93SdKiBW7BE

https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/5928/text

http://tracer.sos.colorado.gov/PublicSite/SearchPages/CandidateDetail.aspx?Type=CA&SeqID=37447

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s