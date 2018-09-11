Former Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday for Xfinity Monday Live.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos started the season with a 27-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

“I saw a team with a little bit more of an edge and a little bit more of an attitude,” said Plummer of the victory.

The guy playing his old position, Case Keenum, threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns in his Broncos debut, but also had three interceptions.

“Interceptions are going to happen,” said Plummer. “It’s how your respond afterword. Your team eats that up when they see a guy that doesn’t go ‘Poor me.’ He (Keenum) came back and lit it up.”

Keenum’s favorite target was Emmanuel Sanders who finished with 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown.

“(Sanders) is one of those guys. He’s a flashy guy, he wants the ball, he loves the ball. You love that as quarterback. He makes so many plays and he always seems to be there when you need him,” said Plummer.

The Broncos also did a good job attacking Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson. They had six sacks, including three from Von Miller.

“It was very impressive to watch him and see what the possibilities are when he’s freed up,” said Plummer. “The guy, when he wants to, can do almost anything he wants.”

The Broncos will take on the Oakland Raiders Sunday at 2:25 p.m. You can view the game on CBS 4.