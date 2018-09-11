  • CBS4On Air

Site of new TopGolf location at 160th Avenue and Interstate 25. (credit: CBS)

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado’s second Topgolf location in Thornton is taking shape after crews broke ground at Interstate 25 and 160th Avenue.

pm copter tuesday frame 28184 Ground Broken At Newest TopGolf In Thornton

It’s been more than a year since the company tried to build at 136th Avenue and I-25. The company was met with neighbors who were vocally opposed to the build and eventually a lawsuit.

co thornton topgolf 6map consolidated 01 frame 940 Ground Broken At Newest TopGolf In Thornton

The city says there was no opposition to the company’s new location. The attraction should be ready to open next year.

