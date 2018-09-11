Site of new TopGolf location at 160th Avenue and Interstate 25. (credit: CBS)

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado’s second Topgolf location in Thornton is taking shape after crews broke ground at Interstate 25 and 160th Avenue.

It’s been more than a year since the company tried to build at 136th Avenue and I-25. The company was met with neighbors who were vocally opposed to the build and eventually a lawsuit.

The city says there was no opposition to the company’s new location. The attraction should be ready to open next year.