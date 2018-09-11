  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Two Denver police officers, killed in the line of duty 85 years ago, are being recognized for serving our community.

Signs for Officer John Dea and George Schneider have been installed at 15th and Welton Streets.

dpd honor plaques 6vo frame 11 Police Officers Honored 85 Years After Deadly Shooting

In 1933, a gunman at an auction house shot and killed both officers.

dpd honor plaques 6vo frame 71 Police Officers Honored 85 Years After Deadly Shooting

Police say their legacy helped create greater ties between the men and women in blue and Denver neighborhoods.

dpd honor plaques 6vo frame 131 Police Officers Honored 85 Years After Deadly Shooting

“Part of that work includes building bridges and trust among the community and officers and memorials such as this are a great way to prompt those very important conversations,” said Denver Police Deputy Chief Barb Archer.

dpd honor plaques 6vo frame 221 Police Officers Honored 85 Years After Deadly Shooting

The Denver Police Museum is working to recognize all 72 Denver officers killed while on duty. So far, 30 have been recognized.

dpd honor plaques 6vo frame 491 Police Officers Honored 85 Years After Deadly Shooting

