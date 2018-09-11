DENVER (CBS4)– Two Denver police officers, killed in the line of duty 85 years ago, are being recognized for serving our community.

Signs for Officer John Dea and George Schneider have been installed at 15th and Welton Streets.

In 1933, a gunman at an auction house shot and killed both officers.

Police say their legacy helped create greater ties between the men and women in blue and Denver neighborhoods.

“Part of that work includes building bridges and trust among the community and officers and memorials such as this are a great way to prompt those very important conversations,” said Denver Police Deputy Chief Barb Archer.

The Denver Police Museum is working to recognize all 72 Denver officers killed while on duty. So far, 30 have been recognized.